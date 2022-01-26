Olympic Committee head ready for marathon walk on Sunday

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis. File photo/Sureash Cholai

Brian Lewis, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president, is ready to conquer the challenging 26.2 mile marathon walk for an eighth consecutive time.

On Sunday, Lewis and a handful of sport administrators will physically cover the distance to raise funds for the committee’s Athlete Welfare and Preparation Fund, set up to support athletes preparing for the Olympic Games. They begin at 2am.

The money generated helps offset the costs of diet, training, competition and other expenses that elite national athletes face.

Since the fund was launched in 2015, Lewis has annually “walked the talk” by grinding his way to the finish line on every occasion.

This year, the TTOC also celebrates the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon’s (TTIM) 40th anniversary.

The marathon is being held virtually for a second consecutive year owing to the pandemic. Those who are participating in the marathon/walk, in aid of the TTOC, must do so via an online platform.

Lewis said, “I’ve been doing some Fort George (treks) and Chancellor Hill (walks). I’m on a taper and resting up for the rest of the week. We’re walking the talk. We’re ready. It’s still six hours plus (to complete). The target is to finish at Whitehall.”

This will be the eighth consecutive time Lewis will walk the marathon as TTOC president. It will also be his last, as president since his two-term reign comes to an end in April. Lewis said he participated in the TTIM six times previously

Owing to covid19 countermeasures, Lewis will again make the trek to Port of Spain fully masked. He said although wearing a mask proved a challenge last year, he remains intent on adhering to strict covid19 rules.

Additionally, TTIM 5k, half-marathon and marathon races are also being held virtually. Interested participants can still sign up through Bafasports. The final day to upload your respective times is at 11.59 pm on January 30.

This year’s TTIM and TTOC races are being held in honour of late sporting icon Anthony "Tony" Harford.