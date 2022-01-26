Body found on Tobago beach: cops suspect it's that of missing Valsayn woman

BELIEVED DEAD: Valsayn resident Vanna Girod, who was reported missing in Tobago on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - TTPS

THE BODY of a woman was found on Wednesday morning at a beach in Arnos Vale, Tobago. Police believe it may be that of Valsayn resident Vanna Girod, who had been reported missing a day earlier.

Up to the time of writing, police investigators and the district medical officer were still at the scene.

Police sources said 30-year-old Girod was reported missing after going for a walk in Arnos Vale at 9 am on Tuesday.

A police missing persons report said Girod lived at Butu Road, Valsayn South.

She was reported missing to the Shirvan Road Police Station on Tuesday after going for a walk and failing to return to the villa.

She was last seen wearing a green and grey sweater, and green and blue pants.

The cause of her death has not yet been ascertained and investigations are ongoing.