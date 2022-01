Man, woman injured in Laventille shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob told Newsday a man was shot in the hand and a female passerby was shot in the stomach on Erica Street, Laventille.

No one was arrested.

The victims were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Police are continuing investigations.