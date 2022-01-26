Holder wants more 'clinical' Windies for third T20

Nicholas Pooran (L) of West Indies drops a hit by Moeen Ali of England during the 2nd T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday. - RANDY BROOKS

EXPERIENCED West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder wants a more clinical and consistent West Indies performance for the third T20 International match against England, at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Wednesday.

The five-match T20 series is locked at one apiece – the West Indies won the opening game on Saturday by nine wickets but England responded with a one-run victory in the second fixture on Sunday.

During a zoom media conference, on Tuesday, Holder said, "I can just focus on what's ahead (on Wednesday). We've got to keep challenging ourselves to play a complete game."

The former WI Test and One-Day International captain continued, "I don't think we were good enough in the field in the last encounter and that probably hurt us at the end of the game. If we can be more clinical and more consistent, that would make our lives a lot easier when we go to bat."

The West Indies showed their frailties against spin in the second T20, with off-spinner Moeen Ali claiming three wickets for 24 runs and leg-spinner Adil Rashid 2/24.

"I think we've got to show more intent, and intent doesn't mean hitting the ball in the air or being reckless," said Holder. "I just think we need to be more precise with our footwork and committed to certain things, and not being tentative. We've got to impose ourselves a little bit more."

Holder, as well as fellow Barbadians Roston Chase and Shai Hope, are the only players used in all three formats by the West Indies.

The WI have a packed international schedule in 2022, while the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled for April and May.

Asked if he would consider being rested for a series or two, to manage his workload, Holder responded, "I just had a small break after the Sri Lanka series (in December) which has done a lot for me personally.

"I've been in discussion with Cricket West Indies and management about managing my workload. I'll have breaks definitely in the year. With the bubble situation, it makes it ten times harder."

Does he think he still have a point to prove, after the non-selection to the initial T20 World Cup squad last year.

"I don't want to get into selection," Holder replied. "I feel I've just got to control what I can, and that's just playing solid cricket and putting the team in a winning position. That's my only focus and worry, and everything else would take care of itself."

Former England T20 World Cup winning captain Paul Collingwood is the stand-in coach for this tour, in the absence of Chris Silverwood, who was involved in the recent Ashes series.

In a media conference on Tuesday, Collingwood, referring to the first two T20 Internationals, said, "It's been a really good test for us, where we are as a team. With the scheduling the way it is, we can't have our best players here.

"Its an opportunity for the other guys who haven't had those opportunities in the last four to five years."