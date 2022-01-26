Embattled TUCO head: I have no beef with anyone

THE Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation’s (TUCO) president Ainsley King said he is not here to fight against any calypsonian and has no beef with anyone.

This comes after Morel “King Luta” Peters withdrew an application through his attorney, Peter Taylor for an injunction to compel TUCO to hold a by-election for the post of president.

King became president after the death of Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba last year.

At a hearing on Monday Taylor agreed to withdraw the application when both parties appeared before Justice Kevin Ramcharan.

Peters's claim challenging King’s elevation as president will come up for hearing on March 2. He argues that it went against TUCO's constitution.

King said in a phone interview that he wanted people to know that he did not make himself president and that decision was made by the organisation’s general council.

“I am not here to fight against no calypsonian. I don’t have any beef with any calypsonian,” King said.

He added that whatever support and advice anyone within the fraternity has to move the organisation forward is welcome.

“All this talk about Morel Peters, and all that is happening – as far as I am concerned, I am not in anything or have any contention with anyone.”

King said the organisation needs to advance, any contribution even from Peters is welcome and when Peters is ready, King is willing to speak with him.

He said TUCO has programmes for Carnival and recommended that its members go to Peters and some of his supporters to ensure they are satisfied with them. He said Peters was even booked for an event that TUCO will be putting on for a Taste of Carnival ( the covid-safe aspects of Carnival being staged this year).

Asked if the organisation will consider holding a by-election, King said the general council sat and did not see any reason for it, but if it discovered the decision was wrong, then a by-election should be held.

King added that he is there to enhance and open the door that has been closed against calypsonians and he wants them to get the upliftment and motivation that they need.

Calls to Taylor’s number went unanswered. TUCO is represented by attorneys Umesh Maharaj and Nerisa Bala.