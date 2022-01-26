Beaches open till 6 pm from Monday

In this file photo, these boys were in their glee at Clifton Hill Beach. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Beginning Monday, beaches will be open from 5 am-6 pm.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement at Wednesday’s covid19 media briefing.

“The Prime Minister has authorised me to say that after talks with the THA Chief Secretary, beaches across TT will open from 5 am-6 pm, including reef tours and swamp tours at 50 per cent capacity.”

He thanked those who had been vaccinated so that these measures could be put in place.

Deyalsingh warned against having after-beach parties and limes. He said the regulations would be released this weekend.