Woman with no fixed address, 40, charged with larceny

File photo

A 40-year-old woman is expected to reappear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday charged with multiple counts of larceny.

Tanisha Chance, who has several addresses, including Gulf View and Diego Martin, appeared virtually on Monday before senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.

The magistrate denied and remanded Chance into custody to verify her address.

Chance was not called to plead as the charges were indictable.

PCs Matloo, Mohammed, Seepersad and other officers from the Southern Division charged her.

The charges are that she and other people stole more than $200,000 from several people across the country over the past year.

Gasparillo police arrested her over the weekend for allegedly stealing $6,700 last Monday from a pensioner's parked car outside a supermarket.