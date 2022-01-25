UK publication of Capitalism and Slavery

Dr Eric Williams. -

THE EDITOR: I read with interest the January 24 Newsday article quoting the Observer (London) as saying that Eric Williams's monumental book, Capitalism and Slavery, was being published for the first time in the UK.

However, I would like to point out that my copy of the book states very clearly that it was published by Andre Deutsch of 105 Great Russell Street, London, in 1964.

The writer of the Observer article and her informants may wish to investigate.

REGINALD DUMAS

via e-mail