TT delegate wins Mrs World Ambassador title

SHE may not have achieved her ultimate goal of winning an international pageant, but Mrs World Trinidad and Tobago 2022 representative, Yolandra John-Edwards did not walk away from the Mrs World Pageant empty handed.

John-Edwards copped the Mrs World Ambassador title at the competition held at Westgate Resort, Las Vegas, on January 15.

The title would see her working with children, the elderly and underprivileged women in countries across the world.

Just before she boarded her flight for TT on January 19 she told Newsday, via a WhatsApp voice note, how grateful she was for the opportunity to once again represent her country.

“I am immensely grateful for being given the opportunity to represent my country at the Mrs World Pageant for the title as Mrs World Ambassador.”

She said she was excited to visit countries and to work with the underprivileged – women, children and the elderly.

“My aim and my goal is and has always been to inspire women to be themselves.”

Two of the women she has inspired are, make-up artiste, Mya Marcelle, 17, and hairstylist Marissa Edwards who accompanied her to Las Vegas.

John-Edwards said Marcelle is the youngest make-up artiste to ever accompany a delegate at the international competition.

“I am proud of that. We (women) are the most powerful beings on planet earth and I believe we can achieve anything that we want in life.

“I am just thankful and deeply appreciative to be given the title which I can also use, during this pandemic, to be able to put my country back on the map in terms of its tourism status.”

John-Edwards, a flight attendant with Caribbean Airlines, was said to be the tallest delegate at the pageant. In an interview before she left for Las Vegas, she said after 25 years, this was her last pageant as a contestant.

She was hoping to retire with a bang, but American Shaylyn Ford captured the Mrs World 2022 title.