MPs respond to orders to cut CEPEP crews

FILE PHOTO : Cepep workers and contractors face the grim reality of a major reduction in their salaries plus reduced working hours as part of measures aimed at protecting jobs in the cash-strapped State company. -

Government and opposition MPs have responded to reports that a letter purportedly from the management of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement (CEPEP) programme instructed contractors to cut their staff by two-thirds.

Last week a letter from CEPEP's manager was sent to at least two contractors, who raised concerns over the decision, noting it would take away the livelihoods of those in need of employment.

One contractor also questioned the decision, noting that no reason or explanation was given for the cuts.

Newsday tried to contact CEPEP's acting chairman Marilyn Michael on Monday, but was unsuccessful. WhatsApp messages sent to CEPEP's corporate communications team were read but not answered.

Contacted for comment, Lopinot/ Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales said that as of Monday he had not heard about any such cuts.

"As it relates to Lopinot/ Bon Air West I have heard no concerns from the contractors at this time."

A media release from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh did not indicate whether he had also received complaints from constituents over the proposed cuts, but criticised the government for the instructions.

In the release Indarsingh questioned the reason for the cuts and accused the government of not seeing the best interest of those in need.

"This mandate by CEPEP, if it is true, makes the state-owned company the latest to be affected by the myopic, miserable, manic and mistake-laden economic mismanagement of this PNM administration and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley," he charged.

"Given the financially humble profile of CEPEP workers, how will fired workers deal with their jobless status amidst rising food prices, rising transportation fares, rising utility rates, rising medication prices and the other economic hardships whipped into the backs of the working class by this Government?"

Contacted for comment, Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal described the instructions as "oppressive and vicious" and slammed the government for the decision.

He said the cuts were an example of the government's failure to address joblessness.