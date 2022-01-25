Mangrove death of Marabella man still a mystery

Undertakers remove the decomposing body believed to that of a missing man, Sean Kowlessar, who was reported missing by his family on January 15. The body was discovered in the mangrove area near Flower pot beach Pointe-a-PIerre. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

What killed a 53-year-old missing Marabella man found in the mangroves near Flower Pot beach in Pointe-a-Pierre a week ago?

Owing to the state of his body when he was found, the cause of death remains unknown.

Relatives and police initially suspected Sean Kowlessar, 53, of Monty Street, might have drowned. Beachgoers saw the decomposing body lying face-down on January 18 and called the police.

Relatives had reported him missing to Marabella police four days earlier.

Kowlessar, the father of one, was an outpatient of the psychiatric ward of the San Fernando General Hospital. The condition of his body meant his face was unrecognisable, but relatives identified him by features such as his dentures, hairstyle and clothes.

Speaking for the family, Kowlessar’s brother Damien Deane told Newsday on Tuesday, "We are organising to have the funeral hopefully on Friday. We are coping.

"We got the autopsy results yesterday (Monday) and it said the cause of death was undetermined because of the state of decomposition,"

Marabella and Homicide Bureau Region III police are continuing investigations.