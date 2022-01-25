Hosein explains CEPEP letter: 'Temporary displacement – not cuts'

CEPEP workers on the job in this file photo,-

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has clarified the intention of a letter issued by the management of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

He says no workers would be cut.

Last week CEPEP's CEO wrote to three contractors with instructions to reduce the number of workers they employ.

No further details or reasons for the cuts were given.

Responding to questions about the letter from Opposition Senators Wade Mark and Jayanti Lutchmedial during a Senate sitting on Tuesday, Hosein said the affected workers would be reintegrated into the programme, and denied reports of staff cuts.

"Recently three contractors' teams comprising 30 workers each were reduced to ten," he said. "These three teams do not include the whole of CEPEP.

"This resulted in 60 employees being temporarily displaced. We expect, as this happens within CEPEP from time to time, that all 60 workers will be reintegrated into the programme.

"As we continue to battle the ravages of an ongoing pandemic we continue to place the safety and protection of all workers under the CEPEP company limited at the centre of our decision-making."

Asked what led to the mandated changes in staffing levels of these contractors, Hosein said it was done to "achieve equity across environmental work areas," after an assessment.

He said the workers would be reintegrated in the same work areas as before.