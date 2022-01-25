Gadsby-Dolly: Ministry of Education to 'discuss' school sports

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

MINISTER of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has said discussions will be held about school sports.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development said in a media release that the safe-zone return-to-play proposal has been approved.

School sports must get permission from the Ministry of Education to resume.

Dr Gadsby-Dolly was asked in a WhatsApp message whether any discussion will be taking place soon on the issue.

In response, she said, “The Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development will discuss the position.”

The sport ministry release said, “National governing bodies and sport serving bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, at specific sporting facilities.”

Vaccinated fans will be permitted to attend outdoor events at 50 per cent capacity and at indoor events fans can attend at 25 per cent capacity.

The regulations took effect on Monday.

Children between 12 and 18 have been allowed to get vaccinated since August.

Since March 2020, children have not had many opportunities to play sports because of the covid19 pandemic.