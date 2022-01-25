Claxton Bay roadworks begin

Ministry of Works and Transport workers look on as a machine operator uses an excavator to remove dirt from a hole as they begin work on the damaged road on the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

After a fiery protest by Green Band Maxi Taxi Association members and residents on January 21, the Ministry of Works and Transport has started work on a dilapidated portion of the Southern Main Road near Daisy Road in Claxton Bay.

One resident, who did not want to be named, told Newsday a team of workers started repairs at 7.30 pm on Monday.

Newsday understands a leaking underground pipeline was repaired and the road was then covered in gravel.

The ministry has said roadworks will continue nightly, for an unspecified period, between 8 pm and 4 am.