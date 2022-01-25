Chile trounce Trinidad and Tobago women hockey team 11-0

Trinidad and Tobago's Samantha Olton (22) defends as Chile's Francisca Tala (14) controls the ball during the Pan American Cup match, on Tuesday, in Santiago, Chile. TT lost 11-0. - via Pan American Hockey Federation

FERNANDA Arrieta, Denise Losada and Manuela Urroz scored two goals apiece as hosts Chile trounced Trinidad and Tobago 11-0 on Tuesday, in their cross-over match, as the Pan American Cup women's hockey tournament continued at Santiago, Chile.

Arrieta found the back of the net in the tenth and 50th minutes, Losada struck in the 14th and 58th, while Urroz scored in the 32nd and 59th minutes.

Also getting their names on the scoresheet were Mariana Lagos (seventh), Consuelo de las Heras (26th), Francisca Tala (34th), Sofia Filipek (43rd) and Maria Maldonado (51st).

TT will face Uruguay on Thursday in the fifth-place match. Uruguay lost 3-0 in a penalty shootout against Canada on Tuesday, in the other cross-over match, after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

In the semi-finals, also slated for Thursday, Argentina will oppose Canada and United States will square off against Chile.