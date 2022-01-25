Augustine: THA discussing Tobago Carnival

A dame lorraine dances alongside other traditional Carnival characters at the launch of Tobago Carnival on on January 17, 2020, the last time the festival took place before the onset of the pandemic in May. - FILE PHOTO/DAVID REID

TOBAGO House of Assembley Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says discussions are ongoing on the hosting of Carnival events on the island.

Farley was responding to questions from the media during Monday’s presentation of the Supermarket Association of TT's (SATT) People’s Choice Awards to Viewport Supermarket at its Scarborough branch.

He said, "I don’t see how we could be having a conversation about Carnival events but we can’t have a conversation about opening the beaches till 6 pm.

"To me, the logics of that just doesn’t make sense, it baffles my mind. We have to be consistent and coherent in terms of the policy guidelines that we have.”

He said the issue aught to be seen beyond Carnival and beyond having a fete noting that those in the entertainment industry might have suffered more than others.

"The promoters, the DJ, the singers – they have not had the opportunity to be engaged for almost two years, and so what has to happen is that some reopening then is necessary."

He said consideration should also be given to the reopening the economy for other sectors and other industries as well so that they too could operate.

He said careful consideration must be given to ensure that those who are unvaccinated would not be locked out from the economy as well.

“I am actively going through my brain, and I am asking my team to also think about how do we get those who have chosen to be unvaccinated to be part of the economic activities on the island.

"They too need to eat, and they too need access to social welfare, perhaps more than the others. And so it’s a very complex matter that has to be considered by all and sundry.”

On January 19, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced that a limited number of Carnival events would be allowed that would all have to follow safe-zone protocols.