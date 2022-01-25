18 deaths, 602 cases recorded

The deaths of 15 people from covid19 have brought the death toll to 3,335. A total of 602 cases were recorded over the last week between January 18 and 24. The number of active cases is now 18,330.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were five elderly men, five elderly women, three middle-aged men and two middle-aged women. It said four of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, cancer, dementia, asthma, and a history of strokes. Seven people each had only one comorbidity, while four people had no known medical conditions.

Since March 2020, there have been 107,408 cases of covid19, of which 85,473 have recovered.

There are 421 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 122 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 26 in the intensive care unit and 19 in the high dependency unit. There are 52 people at the Caura Hospital, 46 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 71 at the Arima General Hospital, 60 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 25 at the St James Medical Complex, 31 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and three at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 107 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 39 at UWI Debe, 15 at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 28 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, nine at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 28 people in state quarantine facilities, and 17,200 people in home self-isolation. There are 502 recovered community cases and 55 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 85.0 per cent or 10,863 of 12,777 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to January 5.

It said of the 3,335 deaths to date, 189 were vaccinated, 2,659 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

The total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 678,424.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 632,591, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 52,785.

A total of 106,294 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 559,489, of which 250,125 were done at private facilities and 309,364 were done at public facilities.