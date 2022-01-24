Temporary traffic change at Tarouba intersection

The Ministry of Works and Transport issued a new trial scheme for the Tarouba Interchange, which began on Monday, January 24. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A temporary experimental traffic scheme has begun at the Tarouba intersection, but drivers were unaware of the changes on Monday.

But traffic flowed as usual, though there were updated signs when Newsday visited the area.

A driver said mid-morning, "They should have put up a sign before making the changes. For instance, if they put one by the roundabout, drivers would be alerted beforehand of this move. I was not aware of this."

The new traffic plan is geared at controlling traffic and runs from January 24-April 22.

A legal notice dated January 20 and approved by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says a driver heading towards the Solomon Hochoy Highway from the roundabout at the intersection of the Tarouba Link Road and San Fernando Bypass Road cannot make a right turn to Michael Rahael Boulevard, which leads to South Park Mall.

Instead, the ministry says drivers should use the alternative entrance to the boulevard at the San Fernando Bypass Road.

A number of drivers made the now-illegal right turn at the traffic lights, unaware of the temporary changes. They said they did not see or hear about the notice.

One driver said, "This is news to me. I had no idea. Look, other drivers are also in the line waiting for the green arrow (which suggests they can make the right turn)."

None of the drivers Newsday spoke with was aware of any of the temporary change.

The notice also says that from 2-7 pm on Mondays-Fridays, the eastbound shoulder of the Tarouba Link Road, from the roundabout to the highway, can be used as a road lane.

The notice warns that anyone who violates these regulations is committing traffic offences. People doing do will be liable to a $750 fine for the first traffic violation and $1,000 fines for subsequent violations.