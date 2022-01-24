Nidco probes collapse of roadway at Mosquito Creek

Alle Ali rides over the cracked surface of the South Trunk Road, Mosquito Creek, La Romaine construction zone on Sunday. - AYANNA KINSALE

NIDCO is investigating the partial collapse of roadworks at Mosquito Creek which is part of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin.

In a statement on Sunday, Nidco confirmed “that a slope instability has occurred on a section of the roadway at Mosquito Creek that is currently under construction.

"Nidco advises that the failure does not impact the existing flow of traffic at the Mosquito Creek nor does it pose any immediate threat to vehicular traffic or road users using the South Trunk Road."

The exact cause of the instability was being investigated, the company said.

"However, the engineers on the project had noted that the Mosquito Creek area was at the highest risk of failure during construction due to the prevailing geotechnical conditions of the soil.

"Continuous construction loads and the traversing of heavy construction equipment, coupled with unfinished construction works, may have cause the instability."

Nidco said its consulting engineer AECOM will develop designs to undertake repairs to the failed area to prevent any disruption to traffic.

Newsday was unable to reach Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan as alls to his cellphone went unanswered.