Emancipation Support Committee prepares for 'unique' Emancipation

The Emancipation Support Committee (ESCTT) says it is is preparing a unique celebration for the 2022 Pan African Festival Trinidad and Tobago Commemorating Emancipation (PAFTTCE), which is held from July 29-August 1 annually.

In a press release on Thursday, the ESCTT said it plans to use the experiences gained from online and hybrid events held during the last two years to create an event that guarantees satisfaction. This year is also the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

The release also said, “The ESCTT has begun to engage partners and meetings with key stakeholders to use the experience of the last two years to fashion a celebration that takes into account the uncertainty of the covid pandemic, the social and economic challenges facing our population and the contemporary issues being addressed by our global Pan- African community.”

The ESCTT restated its commitment to have a celebratory and sacred festival. The organisation said the festival pays tribute to African ancestors like those who built mankind’s earliest major monuments such as the Great Pyramid of Giza and the enslaved who endured centuries of chattel slavery and gained emancipation from the British in 1838. The ESCTT also thanked African ancestors who won the Haitian Revolution in 1804.

The festival will be launched in May.