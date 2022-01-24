Deacon Holdip to parishioners at first service: ‘Follow God’s word’

Newly-ordained deacon Justice Malcolm Holdip celebrates mass with Fr Martin Ezesigwe at the Church of the Holy Family, Mt Lambert on Sunday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Malcolm Holdip, the Court of Appeal judge who was ordained as an RC deacon on Saturday, is urging citizens to follow the word of God.

He delivered his first homily on Sunday at the Church of the Holy Family, Mt Lambert.

Holdip was one of 15 to be ordained at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain. He said then he was happy to become a deacon after studying for four-and-a-half years, and that he had no fears about balancing his spiritual and professional lives.

On entering the church on Sunday, parishioners were greeted with a banner which read, “Church of the Holy Family RC, Mt Lambert extends God’s richest blessings upon ‘resident’ deacon Malcolm Holdip on the occasion of his ordination to the permanent diaconate, Saturday January 22, 2022.”

As the service began, Holdip walked to the altar with parish priest Fr Martin Ezesigwe and the acolytes.

In his homily, Holdip, reading from the book of Jeremiah, said to the parishioners, “The way to life – that has been made known to us through Jesus Christ – requires from all of us humility and obedience to the Lord.

“I was reminded of that in a most fair manner yesterday morning, sometime around 10.30-11 am, when I would have had to have taken vows of obedience to the Archbishop (Jason Godron)…

“In fact, I was asked to do the vote of thanks and, because of pressing time, as I was about to do it the Archbishop said, ‘Malcolm, you have one-and-a-half minutes to do that vote of thanks.’

“I got up and did what I had to do in 90 seconds. As I was coming back I was told, ‘You have fulfilled your first vow of obedience to the Archbishop’ because I kept to the time that he had stipulated.” His example elicited light laughter from the parishioners.

Holdip said,Christians were commanded to obey God’s commandments.

He asked the parishioners two questions as he rounded up his homily, “Is the Lord Jesus being honoured in your homes?

“From what do you want Jesus to free you from today?”