Canada brush aside Trinidad and Tobago 5-2 in men's hockey

Trinidad and Tobago's Jordan Vieira (L) and Canada's Brendan Guraliuk (C) battle for the ball during the Pan American Cup hockey match, on Monday, in Santiago, Chile. Canada won 5-2. - via Pan American Hoceky Federation
TRINIDAD AND Tobago men's hockey team ended their participation, in the first round, of the 2022 Pan American Cup with a third straight defeat, by a 5-2 margin against Canada, in their final Pool B match at Santiago, Chile on Monday.

TT finished bottom of the four-team group; they were beaten 4-3 by the United States on Thursday and 4-2 by Mexico on Saturday.

Canada held a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. Oliver Scholfield broke the deadlock after five minutes from a field goal, while Gordon Johnston doubled the advantage from a penalty corner in the 12th minute.

TT rallied in the second period to level the scores, courtesy of captain Akim Toussaint, in the 17th and 26th.

Johnston put Canada 3-2 up from a penalty corner in the 36th, while Matthew Barnett netted Canada's fourth goal four minutes later. And Johnston completed a hat-trick when he converted a penalty, in the 44th.

In Monday's other Pool B fixture, the United States trounced Mexico 7-1. The Americans topped Pool B with nine points, followed by Canada (six), Mexico (three) and TT (zero).

The TT women team will be back in action on Tuesday, when they face hosts Chile in a cross-over match, from 5.30 pm (TT time), while Canada will oppose Uruguay in the earlier fixture.

The winners of the Chile-TT game will meet the United States in the semi-final stage, while the losers will meet the losers of the Canada-Uruguay encounter, in a fifth-place clash, on January 27.

