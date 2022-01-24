BPTT partners with UWI, UTT on carbon-capture project

BPTT Matapal Photo courtesy BPTT -

BPTT is partnering with UWI and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) on TT's first carbon-capture and storage (CCS) mapping project.

In a statement on Monday, bpTT said it has committed $340,000 to the CCS Storage Atlas project, being jointly led by UWI and UTT. The objective of the project is to map underground sites in TT that can be used to store captured carbon dioxide. These include depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs both onshore and offshore.

The company said the project will form the foundation for assessing the feasibility of using carbon capture and storage as a solution to significantly reduce TT’s carbon emissions.

Apart from funding, bpTT’s support for the project includes technical support and access to reservoir data.

The company said, "CCS technology captures carbon dioxide generated from the production or processing of natural gas and safely stores it in reservoirs underground. Apart from helping TT meet its global commitments aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. bpTT continued, it is can also assist in the development of a domestic hydrogen industry.

"Gas will continue to play an important role in the energy transition and CCS can help TT de-carbonise its gas value chain."

Company vice-president (corporate operations) Giselle Thompson said bpTT is "committed to working with industry stakeholders and the government to identify pathways for TT to transition to a low-carbon future and we are excited by this project."