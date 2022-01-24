18 covid19 deaths, 389 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC

Eighteen deaths recorded on Monday have brought the covid19 death toll to 3,320.

The Health Ministry said 389 new cases were reported in samples taken between last Monday and Sunday.

In its update, the ministry said the people who died were eight elderly men, seven elderly women, two middle-aged men, and one middle-aged woman.

Nine of them had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, dementia, asthma, and a history of strokes. Four each had only one comorbidity and five had no known medical conditions.

The number of active cases is 18,300.

Since March 2020, there have been 106,806 cases, of which 85,186 people have recovered.

The release said 85 per cent, or 10,863 of 12,777 patients, of those in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated. This is based on data from July 22-January 5.

There are 434 people in hospital, 111 in step-down facilities, and 17,366 in home self-isolation.

There are 120 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 22 in the intensive care unit and 30 in the high dependency unit. There are 49 at the Caura Hospital, 46 at the Augustus Long Hospital, ten at the St Ann’s Hospital, 69 at the Arima General Hospital, 65 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 36 at the St James Medical Complex, 35 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

In step-down facilities, there are no patients at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 42 at UWI Debe, 13 at UTT Valsayn, 27 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 22 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, seven at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 22 people in state quarantine facilities, 383 recovered community cases and 46 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Monday at 4 pm, 677,971 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen, out of an eligible population of 1.1 million people. The total number of people who were fully vaccinated was 684,155 or 48.9 per cent.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 631,489.

Those who had taken the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine numbered 52,666.

.There are 715,845 people who have received a first dose or no dose of a vaccine.

A total of 105,247 people have received an additional primary or booster dose.

The total number of people tested to date at both public and private facilities is 502,121. Of these tests, 218,806 were done at private facilities.