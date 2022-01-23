Windies Women spinner Anisa Mohammed hunts 300th international wicket

Anisa Mohammed -

WEST INDIES Women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed is intent on achieving a milestone of 300 international wickets at the forthcoming four-match One-Day International series against South Africa.

The maroon begin their quest on Friday against the hosts in Johannesburg and Mohammed, 34, is optimistic she can accomplish the historic feat.

The off-spinner has captured 296 international scalps and is just four wickets away from becoming the fourth woman cricketer to reach the 300-wicket mark, following India’s Jhulan Goswami, Australia's Ellyse Perry and England’s Katherine Brunt.

“This would be a huge milestone for me. I would really like to get it (300 wickets) in this series and not have to wait for the Women’s ODI World Cup (which begins on February 4 in New Zealand).

“This is something that I have been looking forward to for quite some time. I’ve been working on my game. I really hope I’m able to pick up just four wickets. I have four matches to get four wickets so I’m really excited,” she said during Saturday’s virtual presser.

Mohammed has also been working on a new spin-variation for the South Africa tour and remains hopeful this fresh approach would aid in the achievement of her 300-wicket target.

Last Thursday, Mohammed and fellow West Indian Hayley Matthews were named to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s ODI team of the Year for 2021. On her selection to the team, the TT expressed elation.

“It’s a great feeling to be in the ICC ODI Team of the Year for last year. That’s definitely inspiration to go forward and try to make it into this year’s team as well.

“I’m just trying to enjoy my cricket. As you know I’m coming to the latter part of my career so I’m just trying to enjoy whatever is left,”she added.

Although in the twilight of her career, Mohammed said she still has a lot to offer to West Indies women’s cricket and its future crop of players.

Her presence on the regional team, partnered with experienced captain Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Matthews, she said, is crucial to inspiring the Caribbean's rising talents.

After the South Africa series, the team charts off to New Zealand for the WODI World Cup. Mohammed, who played in four World Cups, believes the senior players must lead by example.

“As one of the senior players on the team, this is my fifth ODI World Cup. I said to some of the younger players that playing in a World Cup, the atmosphere is different and you have to keep a level head.

“I have to step up as one of the senior players in the team and try to perform, while doing that, try to keep the younger players calm so they can also go out and execute as well.

“The experience in playing a World Cup, as compared to playing in a series, is different. Having eight to nine of us with World Cup experience is added advantage to us. Hopefully we would be able to go out there and execute and help the younger ones,” she said.

Beckoned on by journalists to elaborate on the possibility of her retiring in the near future, Mohammed insisted she remains committed to the West Indies Women’s team for the time being.

She responded, “I have not made that decision (to retire) as yet. From now I’m trying to enjoy every moment, each game as they come. Whenever I decide…I’m not going to put a timeline on my career and whenever it comes I just want to make sure I enjoyed every moment of it.”