Virgin Atlantic to resume flights to Tobago January 29

British carrier Virgin Atlantic is expected to resume flights to Tobago on January 29, almost two years after the country’s borders were shut down to prevent the spread of covid19.

In a statement, Hannah Swift, Virgin Atlantic’s county manager-Caribbean, said the airline will fly to Tobago twice weekly – Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“From January 29, the route will resume from Tobago to England’s famous capital, departing every Tuesday and Saturday. Customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins; Upper Class, Premium alongside the airline’s three classes of Economy, Delight, Classic and Light,” she said.

The statement also quoted Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer as saying, “We are thrilled to be able to restart our much-loved services between Tobago and London Heathrow after having to pause the service in the peak of the pandemic.

He added, “With delicious food, amazing music and stunning views, we know our British customers will love exploring this unique destination. We love the incredible culture in Tobago and are excited for our customers to be able to immerse themselves in this extraordinary island. Equally, we can’t wait to welcome customers from Tobago to the UK and beyond, connecting across our global network.”

Virgin Atlantic said it is excited to be able to reconnect people from TT to the UK and beyond through the restart of this “much-loved route.”

British Airways resumed flights to Tobago on January 10.