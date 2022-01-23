Sports ministry approves safe zone for players, officials, fans

Defence Force striker Brent Sam takes on two Tiger Tanks Club Sando players in a Pro League match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. FILE PHOTO -

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has announced a return to play via safe zones, after consultation with stakeholders and officials.

A media release on Sunday said, “National governing bodies and sport serving bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators at specific sporting facilities.”

Since the covid19 pandemic started to affect TT in March 2020 sport has been on the sidelines with certain exceptions being made.

National athletes and teams have been permitted to train periodically during the pandemic. A few individual sports, including tennis and golf, have been allowed.

Fans who are fully vaccinated will also be allowed to attend sporting events.

“Approval has also been granted for fully vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events, and 25 per cent facility capacity for indoor events subject to guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Health.

The new Public Health Regulations will be published today and will take effect from January 24.

In October, certain sectors were allowed to re-open for fully vaccinated people at 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, casinos and cinemas were among those given the green light.