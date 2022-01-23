Rowley tees off at Prime Minister Charity Golf

(L-R) The team ofDr Keith Rowley, Berry Ferdinand, Newman George and Barry Ferdinand are seen before the start of the 24th Annual, Prime Minister Charity Golf Classic Golf tournament at Magdalena Grand Beach &Golf Resort, Tobago, on Saturday. Photo by David Reid

THE Prime Minister was among those who teed off at the Prime Minister Charity Golf Classic 24th Annual Golf tournament at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago, on Saturday.

Dr Rowley represented one of the Prime Minister Charity Golf Classic teams that participated in the tournament. The theme of the tournament was Playing a Part for Charity.

Each team had to pay $3,500.

The teams were sponsored by companies that included Southern Sales and Services, First Citizens, Carib Brewery, Haygem Travel Services, National Quarries Ltd, Singh’s Construction Ltd and Shazim Ali Construction.

The pair of Leslie Kowlessar and Heereman Baldeo, sponsored by Edan K Properties, finished on top the leader board with a score of 42.

Ashram Beharry and Tommy Boodoo, representing Bourse Securities, grabbed second spot with a score of 40.

Golf is one of the few sports that have been allowed to be played regularly during the covid19 pandemic. Tennis is another sporting activity that has been allowed.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development in a media release announced that the safe zone return to play proposal has been approved and will come into effect from Monday.

Covid19 protocols were followed during the Prime Minister Charity Golf Classic.