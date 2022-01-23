Police find missing 16-year-old La Romaine girl

Jolie Xavier -

POLICE have found 16-year-old Jolie Xavier who went missing on January 14.

In a media release on Saturday, police said Xavier of Pond Street, La Romaine was presently staying with a relative in Sangre Grande and was in good health.

The girl was last seen around 4.30 pm on January 14 and relatives reported her missing on the same day at 8.30 pm at San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department.

Xavier is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall; brown in complexion and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue distressed jeans and a multi-coloured top.