Mexico whip Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey team 4-2

Trinidad and Tobago's Mickell Pierre in action during the Pan American Cup men's match against Mexico on January 22, 2022. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s chances of securing qualification to the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup were dashed on Saturday as they went down 4-2 against Mexico during Pan American Cup action in Santiago, Chile.

This result saw TT fall to the bottom of the four-team Pool B standings as they remain winless after two matches. Their third and final match flicks off on Monday from 1 pm against group leaders Canada.

TT’s are not favoured to win the affair, but even a victory would not be enough to see the Calypso Stickmen advance to the next round of competition; thus ultimately, ending all chances of a 2023 World Cup berth.

In Saturday’s encounter, Mexico went ahead in the sixth minute via field goal from Jorge Gomez. Ten minutes later, TT equalised when Teague Marcano capitalised on a penalty corner.

Gomez put Mexico ahead once more by scoring field goals in the 37th and 56th minutes before Guillermo Gonzalez also snagged one in the 59th, to send the Latin Americans 4-1 up.

TT’s Joel Daniel grabbed a late consolation in the final minute of play, via a field goal.

On Thursday, TT fought valiantly but lost their opening match against the USA 4-3.

In related news, the national women’s team conclude their first round phase of the 2022 Pan American Cup campaign against Canada on Sunday from 1 pm.

Canada and TT are second and third respectively on the Pool B standings – both on three points – but the TT would have an uphill task against the Canadians to secure a spot in the next round. USA (six points) lead the standings and only the top two teams advance.

The Calypso Stickwomen opened their Pan Am Cup campaign with a 16-0 drubbing by USA but bounced back to beat Peru 2-0 on Friday.