From tutus to donuts, Hannah Bastaldo, 11, crochets it!

Hannah Bastaldo completes a tutu using a crochet hook at her home in Chaguanas. - AYANNA KINSALE

Inspired by her mother, Hannah Bastaldo started crocheting in 2020 when she had extra time on her hands during the early stages of the covid19 pandemic.

To date, she’s woven a doctor’s medical kit, doll dresses, headbands and even food items.

Hannah, 11, told Newsday Kids, “I used to see my mum doing the crotchet and I always wanted a hobby to do. So I looked on YouTube, found out how to do crotchet and started.

“Since I’ve started, mummy has thought me about weaving in the ends when I finish (pieces). She also teach me about the increase and decrease in the different stitches.”

Hannah first crocheted several colourful donuts because she had a toy kitchen set and wanted food to compliment it.

When Newsday Kids caught up with Hannah at her home in Enterprise, Chaguanas, she proudly displayed all the pieces she has crocheted which includes a colourful ballet tutu she worked on with her mom.

“It (crocheting) was a little challenging at first since I had now started. Now it’s still a little challenging but I’m getting through.”

Hannah spends anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks crocheting items. She explained the time it takes to complete a piece depends on its complexity.

A doctor set she crocheted, which includes a blood pressure monitor and bandages, took more than a week to complete.

“I made the doctor set because it had a little girl used to come over to play. I didn’t like to take out too much toys, so I crocheted the set so she’ll have something to play with when she came.”

For now, she is sticking to make simple creations but will challenge herself someday to do more complex pieces like clothes.

To date, Hannah has sold one of her creations but her mom Thora Bastaldo is helping her create a business.

Thora told Newsday Kids, “I feel really good that she’s crocheting. I just always let people know that not because I am doing it, that’s why she’s doing it. She was inspired by me and she learnt on her own.

“I’ve bought a few balls of yarn for her and I’m trying to help her now to set up the business. After SEA, when she has more time, she can get started.”

When she isn’t crocheting, you can find Hannah playing with basketball and football with her nine-year-old brother Nathaniel and cousins who live nearby.

Chuckling, Hannah said, “When we (my brother and I) play games, both of us win sometimes.

“I have plenty cousins and they taught me how to play a lot of games. It’s always exciting when we all play.”

Hannah also loves reading. She rereads Matilda because it is her favourite book and also love adventure novels.

While Hannah knows there is a film adaptation of Matilda, she still prefers to read the book.

She explained, “I like the book better than the show because the books have more information. I think the book is more interesting than the show itself.”