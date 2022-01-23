Coup ‘staged’ at Mid Summer Classic

COUP D’ETAT produced a shock victory on Saturday, in the deferred Mid Summer Classic, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This was the feature race of the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day Two.

Under glorious sunshine, ten horses faced the starter in their quest for the $40,000 purse.

Alani, ridden by Kimal Santo, was the early pace-setter in this 1,800-metre race, with Passionate (ridden by Naim Samaroo) and Just Exhale (ridden by Nela Mohammed) following.

Passionate took over the lead after the first bend, with Patta Patta, with Ronald “Tiger” Ali aboard, in hot pursuit, while the Rico Hernandez-ridden Coup D’Etat in the trailing pack.

Patta Patta capitalised on a fading Passionate to move to the front, entering the last bend, with Just Exhale following, but Coup D’Etat and pre-race favourite Stroke of Luck were battling for the top spot.

With 200 metres remaining, Coup D’Etat moved past Just Exhale and, on the inside, flashed past Patta Patta to secure the win in one minute and 52 seconds.

Patta Patta finished in second spot, with Stroke of Luck and Just Exhale trailing.

Dillon Khelawan was the top jockey on Saturday with three victories, while trainer Glenn Mendez earned a pair of wins.

The ARC Race Day Three is set for February 5.