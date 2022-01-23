Aliyah Lau, vice-captain of Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra, at just 18

Pannist Aliyah Lau is pursing a music degree at UWI. -

Aliyah Lau’s life revolves around music.

From studying and practising for performances, to her administrative functions, the 18-year-old lives and breathes music.

Lau, the top student in music in TT in the CSEC exam in 2020, is vice-captain of Proman Starlift Steel Orchestra. She was appointed to the position last year, and said she got off to a shaky start, just as she did when she was suddenly thrust into a virtual school setting while preparing for her CSEC exams two years ago.

“I was so accustomed to having physical school, the online interaction made it hard for me to stay focused because there were so many external distractions.”

But the D'Abadie teenager managed to navigate her way through the virtual storm, all the while keeping her eyes on the prize, even managing to also place fifth in the region.

“I didn’t even know I had placed first in TT,” she told WMN. “The day the results had come out I had taken my pan to get it tuned, and my aunt called to tell me congratulations. I said ‘thanks’ without knowing what she was congratulating me for. I didn’t find out until my mom called to tell me.”

She said after fifth form, she opted to enrol at the UWI’s Department of Creative and Festival Arts because not many schools were offering music at the CAPE level.

“I’m doing a pre-bachelor’s course in music. I’m in my second year and second semester. In September I’ll start my BA in music.”

As vice-captain of Starlift, Lau is responsible for making sure the players are at, and on time for rehearsals and that they know their music. She said the transition from being a regular member of the band to vice-captain was hard.

“I am one of the youngest persons in an authoritative role in the pan fraternity. Added to that, I’m female and I’m literally very small,” she said with a laugh. But, she has since found her footing and said she and the band members “have a little groove going on right now.”

“It was difficult to get people who are older and bigger than I am to listen to me. It was a bit weird being in that position for me and for the players.”

She told WMN her love affair with music began when she was six years old, playing pan at a summer camp. After that she became a member of Exocubs, the children’s arm of the Exodus Steel Orchestra. She then moved on to Revelation Institute for Performing Education (RIPE) – a not-for-profit youth organisation aimed at help children with all-round development through the performing arts and academics – and eventually joined Starlift.

“I’ve been with Starlift since April 2019.”

Over the years she has entered many competitions and played with several bands for both junior and senior Panorama, among them her school band, Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East; Proman Starlift junior and senior bands; Potential Symphony Steel Orchestra and Pan Elders in the medium band category; and RIPE in both Junior Panorama and the small bands category in national Panorama.

“I love Panorama! The sleepless nights, the adrenaline, the people you meet and memories you make. It’s an all-round good time for everyone.”

She recalled going to Tobago for Panorama in 2020 for the medium band competition.

“I was very fortunate to have played in that last Panorama. The entire experience was amazing. The bonding, the memories, it was the best.”

She has also entered the National Music Festival through one of her private music teachers, Maureen Clement.

“She (Clement) entered us as individuals or pairs. I won the 12 and under solo category in 2016.”

Lau can play multiple pans, but favours the double seconds and tenor. She also plays the piano, violin and guitar.

“But I’m not very good at it (guitar),” she said.

And although there have been major restrictions placed on the entertainment industry for almost two years, Lau said the band has been doing rehearsals while following all the safety protocols.

“We keep our distance by standing six feet apart and wearing our masks. We try to practise as much as we can because we have some events coming up."

She said not having a Panorama for two consecutive years because of the pandemic has been really difficult for her.

“When I was at Bishop’s, as soon as school was over I would rush to the panyard for rehearsals, do homework later, then go to sleep to start all over again the next day.”

But, she said, her new role has her busy with other music and pan-related activities that takes her mind off the absence of Panorama.

“Now I’m meeting with sponsors, meeting with members and we are being very productive. Also, school keeps me very busy.”

Lau is not entirely certain about what her next move will be after UWI, but she is certain it will be in the field of music.

“I just know I’d love to do something music and perhaps media-related, such as sound engineering or something like that. UWI offers an introductory course, so I’m leaning towards that, but I want to experience everything I can do with music then decide… My entire life is music, I hardly do anything outside of music.”

And when she does put down the sheet music and the instruments, it’s just to help her mother around the house, watch a movie, read a book, or experiment with cooking.

“I’m more of a baker though. I’m more comfortable with that.”