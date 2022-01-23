16 dead, 408 infected with covid19

SOME 16 more people have died from covid19-related complications, while 408 more became infected with the virus (based on samples taken between last Sunday and Saturday), said the Ministry of Health’s update for Sunday.

The deceased were five elderly males, four elderly females, four middle age males, and three middle aged females. Nine victims had multiple comorbidities, six had one comorbidity and one had no known medical conditions. The comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, anaemia, thyroid disease and strokes.

The country now has 18,358 active cases.

Since March 2020, some 3,302 people have died from covid19.

In all, 106,417 became infected, of whom 84,757 recovered. Some 558,052 people have been tested, including 250,125 at private facilities.

Some 440 people are now in hospital and 109 in step-down facilities, totalling 549 hospitalised. Some 27 are in state quarantine facilities and 17,361 in home self-isolation.

Regarding vaccination, some 677,929 people had the first of a two-dose regime, and 631,482 the second dose. Some 52,659 people had a single-dose regime.

Otherwise, some 105,157 people have had a booster. In the population, 684,141 people are fully vaccinated, while 715,859 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The update said data from July 22, 2021-January 5, 2022 showed 85 per cent of patients in the parallel health-care system had not been fully vaccinated, (that is, 10,863 were unvaccinated compared to 1,914 vaccinated.)

The update said out of 3,302 deaths to date, only 189 victims were fully vaccinated. It said 48.9 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.