West Indies miss out on Super League quarters in U-19 World Cup

SADISHA RAJAPAKSA struck a patient innings of 76 as Sri Lanka defeated the West Indies by three wickets on Friday, at the Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts, in Group D of the ICC (International Cricket Council) Under-19 World Cup.

The result means that that the hosts finished third in the group, behind Sri Lanka (nine) and Australia (six), and will miss out on a spot in the Super League quarter-finals. The Floyd Reifer-coached squad will now feature in the Plate quarter-finals, for places ninth to 16th.

Chasing 251 to win, Sri Lanka reached 251 runs for seven wickets after 48.2 overs, with Rajapaksa (115 balls, five fours) leading the way, while there were useful contributions from Anjala Bandara (40) and Shevon Daniel (34). McKenny Clarke took two wickets for 38 runs and Isai Thorne 2/41 for the West Indies.

The West Indies, who were put in to bat first, posted 250/9 courtesy of 56 from Kevin Wickham, 47 from Jordan Johnson and 45 apiece from Teddy Bishop and Rivaldo Clarke.

Dunith Wellalage claimed 3/39 and Matheesha Pathirana 2/67 for Sri Lanka.