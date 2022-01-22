Tobago covid19 deaths now 223

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 223 after a partially vaccinated individual succumbed to the virus overnight Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported there are ten new covid19 cases in Tobago and 881 active cases.

The division noted that since December 15, 2021, the number of active cases on the island dropped below 1,000 twice.

It said 37 people are currently hospitalised, seven of whom are fully vaccinated while 30 are unvaccinated.

It said to date, 5,328 patients have recovered from the virus.