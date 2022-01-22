Rootsyardd ready for more creative collaborations in 2022

Rootsyardd founders Jude and Samantha Patrick. Photo courtesy Rootsyardd

Founder of Rootsyardd Jude Patrick said he is excited to bring more foundation music, vibes and local products from some of the island's best artisans to patrons in 2022. The first Rootsyardd for the year will be held on Saturday at the Trinidad Theatre workshop at 6 Newbold Street, St Clair.

He said keeping the event alive amid the challenges of covid19 was no easy feat, he found inspiration to do more and thanks the public for nearly four years of support.

Patrick said, "The past two years have been a testing time but that is how the roots grow. You are only as solid as your roots. This is an opportunity for us to experience a rebirth."

The event first opened at Alice Yard, then in Woodbrook, with three vendors before moving to the corner of Nook Avenue in St Ann's where the event saw growth and expansion in a green space where offerings including yoga sessions and a range of tutorials were added to the Rootsyardd experience.

The event is now held at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, which Patrick said holds deep meaning for him and the Rootsyardd team.

"It is one of the first of its kind on this side of the world. The quality of actors, actresses and talent that passed through the space makes it an honour to add our own bit to the story of that great space. It is a blessing."

Patrick said the intention is to open the space for all artistes, visual artists, artisans and entrepreneurs who are seeking to share their creative work.

Asked what the reception has been like in spite of the challenges that came with covid19, such as fewer people attending events in public spaces, and the impact the pandemic has had on the economy, which would inevitably limit how many people would go out and spend on entertainment, Patrick said there was still a constant flow of new faces sharing in what Rootsyardd has to offer. He added, seeing the impact the event has had on the businesses of entrepreneurs who are part of the Rootsyardd family is heart-warming and motivates everyone involved.

"New faces come with new ideas. People come in to find out what it is – whether it is a market, what kind of food is available, what kind of music is being played. And there are those who come every week and we appreciate it."

He said the team is open to expanding what patrons can experience at Rootsyardd and wants to make it clear it is open for anyone who wants to experience art, music, healthy food in a safe space.

"Currently we see people coming in to get their weekly supply of dirt-oven bread, natural soaps, organic juices and the vibe. People respect the space and love that there is one space that offers so much."

Patrick said Rootsyardd now has an organic, zero-waste store that offers Ayushi cold-press juices and other organic products such as grains, berries, soaps and candles, to name a few.

"It is a spot where uptown meets downtown, everyone north, east, west, central and south shares the space without any concern from where people are from. Everybody comes to enjoy good company, good music from Black Chariot and other talents, great local products."

He said he has deliberately gone against the grain of what it traditionally meant to run a business, to some extent.

"We could have the place full of vendors and charge exorbitant fees, but would that be beneficial in the long run? But we prefer to leave a legacy. We want to create a space where people can come to grow and create."

It is the space to create that Patrick said allowed the event to flourish over the years. He extends an invitation to creative professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to share their work to contact the Rootsyardd team.