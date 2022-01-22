No to call to devalue Trinidad and Tobago dollar

New TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Ian De Souza. -

THE EDITOR: I most certainly do not agree with the recently appointed TT Chamber CEO saying there should be a devaluation or depreciation of the Trinidad and Tobago dollar against the US dollar.

This will lead to a further increase in the price of food like flour, bread, doubles and other items in the country, and which the Minister of Finance and the Government knows and have fought hard not to implement.

With the price of wheat etc falling hopefully soon, this will lead to better prices of food, etc. Also with the higher prices of oil and natural gas compared to the budgeted prices, this will lead to more foreign exchange available for importers soon. So there is no need to devalue our dollar at this point in time.

ANTHONY J ARRINDELL

MD, Trinidad Import & Export Co.