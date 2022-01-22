Less flour appeal

Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache -

The topic of rising flour prices this new year seems to be simmering these days, with little stirring of the pots. A new year often means new beginnings, why not try to reduce your overall flour intake. It’s an easy switch, try to make more meals that do not include flour as an ingredient.

It’s shocking when we realise how flour creeps into many of the foods we assume are flour-free, like fried foods, canned foods, desserts, even sauces, pepper-sauces, and gravies that use flour as a thickener.

You can use cassava flour or cornmeal as a coating when frying your favourite chicken or fish recipes, you can even use cassava flour in place of flour when making accras. I have been doing this for years because I enjoy using local flours and the taste and textures are incredible! Try flourless dumplings too, switch out flour for other provision flours, and use some baking powder and butter to soften them a bit.

This brings me to everybody’s favourite part of the meal, desserts. Yes, flour is an ingredient in most desserts we fancy here in TT – cakes, pastries, pies even cheesecake. Delicious flourless desserts can be created, flourless chocolate cake, made with our local chocolate is rich and decadent and will make you weak at the knees for sure.

Pavlova, the famous Australian dessert is simply a giant meringue filled with whipped cream and fruits, and how about trying some Mexican fried ice cream. It’s easy to reduce our flour intake or simply make flourless choices, with absolutely no loss in flavour or overall appetite appeal!

Mexican fried ice cream

½ gallon French vanilla ice cream, softened

3 cups crushed cornflakes

4 tsp ground cinnamon

Oil for deep-fat frying

Honey and whipped topping, optional

Place nine 3-in scoops of ice cream on a baking sheet. Freeze for 1 hour or until firm.

In a shallow bowl, combine cornflake crumbs and cinnamon.

Roll ice-cream balls in crumb mixture.

Place on baking sheet; freeze overnight.

Wrap each scoop separately in plastic wrap; transfer to a freezer bag, store until ready for use in freezer.

In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat oil to 375°.

Unwrap ice cream; fry one scoop at a time for 8-10 seconds.

Place in chilled bowls; serve immediately.

Top with honey and whipped topping if desired.

9 servings.

Passion pavlova

4 egg whites

2 tsp white vinegar

1 cup sugar

Filling

2 cups whipping cream

2 cups assorted chopped fresh fruit

½ cup passion fruit pulp

Preheat oven to 275F.

In a large bowl beat egg whites until light.

Add the sugar gradually and beat until firm.

Beat in vinegar.

Outline a 10-inch circle on a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Spoon the egg whites inside the circle, spread in a wave like manner, do not smooth.

Bake for 2 hours.

Remove from oven and cool.

Meanwhile beat whipping cream until fluffy.

Before serving spoon the whipped cream into the meringue, decorate with fresh fruits, spoon on passion fruit pulp and serve.

Serves 8

Flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache

Cake

12 ozs Trinidad bittersweet chocolate

¾ cup unsalted butter

4 eggs, separated

12 tbs granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla

⅛ tsp cream of tartar

Preheat oven to 350F.

Butter a 10-inch spring form pan.

Line bottom of pan with paper, butter paper, wrap outside the pan with foil.

Place chocolate and butter in a heavy saucepan and gently heat until melted and smooth.

Remove and cool, stirring often.

With an electric mixer beat egg yolks with 6 tbs sugar and vanilla until thick and pale.

Fold chocolate mixture into yolk mixture.

In a separate bowl, beat whites until soft peaks form, add 6 tbs sugar and cream of tartar.

Beat until medium stiff peaks form.

Fold whites into chocolate mixture in three additions.

Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake for 50 mins until cake is puffed and cracked, cool. Cake will fall.

Gently press down crusty top to make the cake even.

Run a knife around sides, release and remove, invert onto plate, peel off paper.

Ganache:

½ cup whipping cream

½ cup corn syrup

9 ozs Trinidad bittersweet chocolate

Place cream and corn syrup in a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer.

Add chocolate and whisk until smooth.

Spread about ½-cup glaze over top and sides of cake and freeze to set.

Pour remaining glaze over cake, smooth sides and top.

Chill until set, one hour.

Serves 8 to 10