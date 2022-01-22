Just Exhale may breathe easily after Mid Summer Classic

JUST EXHALE may be able to breathe easily if he wins the deferred Mid Summer Classic on Saturday, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

This race was pushed back from its usual slot, in July, due to the government-imposed covid19 lockdown restrictions last year.

The four-year-old have been in good form, finishing in the top three in his last three races, and the Terrance Thomas-trained colt will be looking to take advantage of this 1,800-metre race, which is set to be contested on the turf track.

However, the pair of John O’Brien-coached horses – Stroke of Luck and Passionate, will also be in the reckoning in Saturday’s feature race, which is scheduled for 3.45 pm.

In all, 59 horses are slated to feature in the eight-race card, on the Arima Race Club (ARC) Race Day Two programme. Post-time is set for 12.45 pm.