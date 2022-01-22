CoP give Abdullah green light to march Saturday

Umar Abdullah leads a group of people in a march around the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday last. - ROGER JACOB

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob has approved a request from social activist Umar Abdullah, leader of the First Wave Movement, to host a public march on Saturday.

The police service released to the media a letter addressed to Abdullah granting permission to host the Worldwide Rally to Freedom event between 2 pm and 5 pm at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

However, in keeping with the covid19 public health regulations, no more that 250 people would be allowed to participate and should be organised in clusters of ten.

The police said all attendees would be required to wear face masks, face shields or face coverings.

“Be informed that police officers of the TTPS will be present to maintain law and order to facilitate the successful hosting of your event.”

On Sunday last, Abdullah and other activists participated in a protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah against the government’s mandatory vaccination policy for public sector workers.

The event was attended by hundreds and resulted in a stand off between marchers and police.

The Guard and Emergency Branch was later called in to control the crowd. Several people were tear-gassed.

Abdullah and 11 others were detained and taken to the St Clair Police Station.