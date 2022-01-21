Windies legends Chanderpaul, Sir Curtly join Tallawahs coaching staff

WEST Indies legends Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Sir Curtly Ambrose will join forces again as both men have been announced as part of the coaching staff for the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Chanderpaul will be the head coach and Sir Curtly will serve as the bowling coach. Chanderpaul and Sir Curtly were West Indies teammates.

In a media release on Thursday owner of the Jamaica Tallawahs Krishna Persaud said, “Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know that he will take the Tallawahs to new heights.”

Speaking about Sir Curtly’s appointment, Persaud said, “Sir Curtly brings a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him with the team.”

Chanderpaul said it’s “an absolute honour” to be appointed head coach.

Jamaican Andre Coley, the head coach of the Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day competition, has been named the assistant coach.

General manager of the Tallawahs Jeff Miller is elated to have the trio on board.

“We are excited and welcome Chanderpaul, Sir Curtly and Coley to the Tallawahs family.”