Windies hunt win to stay alive in Under-19 World Cup

West Indies U-19s face Sri Lanka, on Friday, in a must-win match for the hosts of the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup, at the Conaree Sports Club, in St Kitts. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE West Indies Under-19 team will be desperate for a win against Sri Lanka on Friday to keep their chance alive of qualifying for the knockout phase of the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup.

West Indies and Sri Lanka will square off at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts, from 9 am.

West Indies lost their opening match to Australia by six wickets in Guyana, on January 14.

West Indies could only muster 169 all out in 40.1 overs with captain Ackeem Auguste leading the way with 57.

In reply, Australia scored 170/4 in 44.5 overs to complete a comfortable win.

West Indies rebounded with an emphatic seven-wicket win over Scotland in St Kitts, on Monday.

Shiva Sankar grabbed 3/17 in seven overs as West Indies limited Scotland to 95 all out in 35.1 overs.

Opener Shaqkere Parris struck 26 as West Indies eased to 96/3 in 19.4 overs.

Sri Lanka have won back-to-back matches to start the tournament and Australia have been victorious in two of their three matches.

West Indies, Sri Lanka and Australia will all finish Group D with four points if West Indies defeat Sri Lanka. The teams will be separated by net run rate.

Sri Lanka have a net run rate of 1.010, West Indies are second best with 1.009 and Australia is third on the chart with a net run rate of 0.096.

A convincing victory will improve the run rate of West Indies and help their chances of progressing to the next round.