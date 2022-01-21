Windies' Brandon King not counting out Test cricket

West Indies Brandon King, (left), plays a shot while Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second Twenty20 international between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan (AP PHOTO) -

WEST Indies batter Brandon King has set short term goals but is eyeing a spot on the 2022 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup squad and wants to represent the regional team in the longest format of the game.

King was the standout performer for West Indies in a three-match T20 series against Pakistan in December. King struck 111 runs in three innings at an average of 37.

The right-hander was not selected for the West Indies squad that competed at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, which was held last October and November.

King is expected to open the batting for West Indies in a five-match T20 series against England, which will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados, from Saturday.

“I was very happy to be back in West Indies colours after about a year and a half out. I was excited to be part of that (Pakistan) tour,” King said.

King said he attempted to “keep things simple” and “remain calm” which has benefited him.

Looking ahead, King said, “Long term goals will be obviously to make that World Cup squad at the end of the year, that’s always in the back of my mind….my immediate goals right now will be to try and do my best in this series here. The last series I played in Pakistan I finished with the second-most runs (behind Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan), so it will be nice to finish with the most runs this series.”

King is more known for his prowess in the shorter formats of the game but will welcome the opportunity to play Test cricket.

“I am definitely willing to play Test cricket. For me when I was growing up I grew up watching Test cricket, so that is what I dreamed of. To me, it is the ultimate thing or goal.”

Earlier in his career King showed signs he could be a promising Test cricketer before his ability in white-ball cricket started to flourish.

King has continued to develop his game.

“As a professional cricketer, you are always working on certain technical aspects of your game…I had ample time to reflect on my game and what works for me and what doesn’t and trying to improve my weaknesses, so that was done over time.”

In terms of the mental aspect of the game, King said, “I feel I was more mentally prepared this second time around. I knew my game better and I knew how to get the best out of myself.”