Two new omicron cases reported in Tobago

File photo

Tobago now has two new omicron-positive covid19 cases, bringing the island’s total to five.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said so in a statement on Friday but gave no further details.

On Wednesday, the division reported two additional confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

In its daily report on Friday, the division said Tobago has 41 new covid19 cases and 969 active cases. The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 222.

Thierty-three people have been hospitalised, one of whom is partially vaccinated. Six are fully vaccinated. Twenty-four people were unvaccinated.

The division said there are 5,231 recovered patients.