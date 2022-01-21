Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team beat Peru in Pan Am Cup

Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey player Zene Henry (right) moves with the ball while Peru's Victoria Montes looks on, during their 2022 Pan American Cup match in Santiago, Chile on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY. -

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s hockey team defeated Peru 2-0 at the 2022 Pan American Cup Challenge in Santiago, Chile on Friday.

Field goals from Kaitlyn Olton in the 43rd minute and Felicia King 15 minutes later, handed the Calypso Stickwomen their first victory of the tourney thus far.

On Wednesday, the TT women’s team opened the campaign with a heavy 16-0 loss against the United States.

After two games played, TT are third on the standings with their final Pool B match against Canada scheduled to flick off from 1pm on Sunday.

US and Canada lead the group standings on three points respectively. They meet in their second pool clash on Friday evening. Peru however, are winless after two matches played, losing out to US and TT.

Only the top two teams from each group advance to the next round of competition.