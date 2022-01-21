Tabaquite residents to criminals: Stay away

Tabaquite residents are warning criminals to stay out of the normally quiet close-knit community.

They made the call after a member of the National Security Special Operations Group (NSSOG) caught a group of men who had attempted a break-in on Wednesday, four days after a resident was shot dead.

"Whoever is bringing and encouraging outsiders in the community to do crime, we will not tolerate that type of behaviour. That behaviour is not welcomed here. We are on the alert for criminals," a resident told Newsday.

"The murder has shaken up people. Senior citizens, in particular, are not accustomed to that type of violence in the community. It hurts me to see that the community had to go through so much trauma. Violent crimes are not common in this area. The community is uneasy."

The resident, who asked to be unnamed, spoke on behalf of the community.

Several residents have been working together encouraging people to be on the lookout for criminals. They are also on the alert for residents who are helping criminals.

There have been reports of a series of break-ins in the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, residents saw an unknown car driving around the area.

The next day, at about 10.30 am, a resident saw three young men trying to prise open the door of a mini-mart and raised the alarm. The suspects ran and got into a getaway car, a gold Tiida hatchback.

Police said the NSSOG officer, who was off-duty, responded and intercepted the car at Tabaquite Main Road. He handed over the four suspects, from the Williamsville area, to Cpl Murali and other Central Division police. Emergency Response Patrol officers from Brasso police station and Gran Couva police are investigating.

On Saturday at around 11.15 am, Davidson Jeremy, 31, of Motta Trace, Tabaquite, was gunned down by a man wearing a wig.

Jeremy was talking to a man at Boodram’s Convenience Supermarket entrance at Main Road. A man wearing a long straight-haired wig walked into the supermarket, said something to Jeremy, then shot him.

The killer ran to a white pickup van, which drove off.

Central Division police, including PCs Villafana and Charles, responded.

No one has been arrested. Sgt Elvin of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.