Roget warns acting CoP: Don't bow to politicians

President general of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget, second from left, stands with other union leaders outside the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Friday. - Photo Shane Superville

President general of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget is reminding acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob that his primary duty is to ensure the protection of citizens and not bound to the will of politicians.

Roget spoke at a press conference outside the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, on Friday morning.

He condemned the use of tear gas by the police to disperse demonstrators at a protest at the Queen's Park Savannah last Sunday.

Roget said the police response was unnecessary, adding that the JTUM was concerned over excessive force.

He added that concerns were also raised over the independence of the police as an organisation, suggesting the use of tear gas may have been directed by politicians.

Referring to the Tonton Macoute, a secret police unit notorious for heavy-handed tactics under Haitian dictator Francois Duvalier, Roget urged Jacob not to be used as a political tool.

He also accused the government of removing former police commissioner Gary Griffith for not following orders from politicians.

"We suspect the politicians have a direct hand in how the police operate, and it's for the police to exercise their independence.

"Let me say something that may be deemed controversial, but we are not opposed or afraid to say it... that is why they would have removed the former commissioner of police for exercising independence.

"This means exercising a level of independence against, sometimes, the will of the government but (some feel) it must come in the image and likeness of the Prime Minister, and that his word must be obeyed to the letter."

Roget also called for a full investigation into the use of tear gas and what directives were given for the police to respond in that way.

Responding to Roget's remarks, Jacob said in keeping with their use-of-force policy, the police officers involved were required to complete a report and submit it to their supervisor. It would be reviewed and forwarded to a senior superintendent for evaluation.

He said different checks and balances were in place to ensure there were no breaches of the law and that the police acted responsibly given the situations.

"The Summary Offences Act 108 gives the Commissioner (of Police) to allow down to a sergeant the authorisation to use force in those situations, but what the police has done is, we have raised that barrier to say the person (who)will in fact give the authorisation is a first-division officer like an ASP or above. So (in) every situation there will be first-division officers there. So this report will be submitted and then sent to the commissioner's office and when we look into it if the circumstances warrant an in-depth investigation.

"...We do that as a check and balance so police officers won't just go out there to use force unnecessarily."