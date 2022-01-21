Raheem Muhammed funeral on Saturday

THE funeral will be held on Saturday for former under-17 national footballer Raheem “Birdie” Belgrave Muhammed, 29, who drowned at Paria Falls last Sunday. Belgrave was also former goalkeeper Queen’s Park Football Club (QPFC) and was hitherto goalkeeper for British non-league Wembley Football Club which he joined in 2018.

He was the son of ex-national senior team manager David Muhammad, who is a Roytec lecturer, Nation of Islam representative and head of the Black Agenda.

Newsday could not reached David Muhammed but on Friday he posted funeral details on his Facebook page.

"The funeral service (Janazah) for my beloved son, my only son, Raheem Belgrave Muhammad, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 from 11 am at the Kwame Ture Centre (Prizgar Lands, Laventille.)

"We shall be observing all protocols and procedures and shall be at 50 per cent inside the main auditorium. Please keep in touch with this Facebook for further announcements or updates."