MusicTT launches Project Spotlight II album

Six artises perform on MusicTT's Project II Spotlight album which is available on streaming platforms. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd (MusicTT) has launched Project Spotlight II, an eight-track album featuring artistes Blair, Carlton Louison, Candice Caton, Ishana, Shurnelle and Yelena.

The album is a single-issue release and will be shopped to international music catalogues for sync opportunities. It is available via all major streaming platforms.

MusicTT said it engaged the services of industry powerhouses, Darryl Gervais and Jhay C to make Project Spotlight II a reality. Gervais, one of the most sought-after songwriters in the Caribbean, who has successfully contributed to albums and growing catalogues for MegaTrax, Universal Music Australia, LA Records, Netflix, to name a few, was brought on once again as the executive producer of Project Spotlight II, MusicTT said in a media release.

The album premiered virtually via MusicTT’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on January 14. The free event showcased performances by the six featured Spotlight artistes who have successfully completed the training process of the Spotlight Programme, the release said.

The production and mixing services were done by Jhay C of Hiit Music Labs, one of Australia’s most successful urban pop producer/writers who has multiple song placements in over 400 shows globally and in the US on networks such as: MTV, Disney, NBC, Fox, Netflix and major sports franchises ESPN, UFC, NBA, NFL and WWE, the release said.

Gervais noted that there is a wealth of talent in TT.

“In all my travels and collaborations throughout my career, I’ve always stood very firm in my belief that we have a wealth of talent here in TT. Jhay C and I are very honoured to be part of an initiative like Project Spotlight and the opportunity to work with some of these Trinbagonian gems,” Gervais said in the release.

Melissa Jimenez, general manager, MusicTT said the company continues to work on building the TT brand internationally.

“I am very proud of what these artistes have been able to accomplish. Project Spotlight II is the product of hard work and dedication of our Spotlight artistes with the support of MusicTT and the many other music industry professionals who all have the same passion and drive to teach, steer and develop our local musical talent," she said.

"We continue to work towards building the TT brand on the international music scene. We have seen many movements toward this with Trinbagonian artistes and want to continue to encourage them in their craft and let them know that we are here to help.”

For more info on the Project Spotlight: www.musictt.co.tt/projectspotlight or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.